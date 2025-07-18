Barons Shut out Smokies 2-0 for 7th Straight Win
July 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
The Birmingham Barons shut out the Knoxville Smokies 2-0 for their 7th straight win before 4,590 at Regions Field on Friday night. Four Barons pitchers only gave up six hits and a walk in the win.
Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal pitched 3.0 innings, giving up only four hits, no runs, and no walks with two strikeouts, and got a no-decision. McDougal lowered his ERA to 0.89 on the season. Relief pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (1-0, 0.00) pitched 3.0 innings, giving up two hits, no runs, and one walk with four strikeouts, and gets the win. Jared Kelley goes 2.0 innings and gets a strikeout. Zach Franklin closed down the ninth inning for his ninth save of the season.
The Barons scored in the bottom of the third inning when Colby Smelley doubled on a line drive to right field to start the inning. Rukuu Nishida singled on an infield single. William Bergolla singled to right field, scoring Smelley. The Barons took a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bergolla singled to left field, and Ryan Galanie singled to right field, and that put runners on the corners. Jacob Gonzalez singled to left field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons led 2-0.
For the Barons, Bergolla had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Wilfred Veras had two hits in the win.
