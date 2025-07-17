Clingstones Feature Austin Riley Realtree Bobblehead in Promotion-Packed Homestand

Columbus Clingstones







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones are giving away 1,000 exclusive Austin Riley Realtree Bobbleheads on July 26 as part of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A, Cincinnati Reds) at Synovus Park, July 22-27.

The homestand also features Star Wars™ Night with Post-Game Fireworks on July 25 and a Clingstones Trucker Hat Giveaway on July 24.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 22 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on popcorn throughout the game.

- Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older can purchase discounted tickets.

Wednesday, July 23 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Summerween: Join us for a spooky game at the ballpark featuring a costume contest for humans and dogs, a candy bar giveaway from Kilwins Columbus, and more.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

- White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

Thursday, July 24 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Trucker Hat Giveaway (Presented by Riley Heating & Air): The first 1,000 fans will receive a Clingstones Trucker Hat.

- Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

- Military Discount: Active-duty members, veterans, and their families can purchase $4 tickets at the box office.

- Adults Run the Bases (Presented by Super Regular Neighborhood Bar): For the first time, adults will run the bases after the game.

Friday, July 25 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Star Wars™ Night with Post-Game Fireworks: That's no moon. That's Star Wars™ Night at Synovus Park with on-field specialty jerseys, character appearances and Post-Game Fireworks!

Saturday, July 26 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Austin Riley Realtree Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Realtree): The first 1,000 fans at Synovus Park will receive an exclusive Austin Riley Bobblehead. The Atlanta Braves' third baseman and two-time Silver Slugger will be wearing a one-of-a-kind Clingstones Realtree jersey.

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

Sunday, July 27 - Clingstones vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

- Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers):. All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







