Checking in on Former Smokies

The 2025 MLB All-Star game was a huge success this week, especially for Smokies fans, with four former Smokies sent to participate in Atlanta. Owen Caissie showed off his skills at the Futures Game while three former Smokies participated in the All-Star game, including two starters.

This year's All-Star game was one for the history books and multiple former Smokies were right there in the middle of the fun.

Kyle Schwarber takes center stage in the first ever swing-off

While Kyle Schwarber did not start in the All-Star game due to Shohei Ohtani starting at DH, he still did get a chance to get some at-bats during the game after coming in for Ohtani in the fifth.

In the game, Schwarber went 0-for-2 with a walk and a couple of well-struck balls that resulted in outs. Schwarber really stole the show during the swing-off.

After the American League tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, the game went into a swing-off, the first of its kind since the rule was established in 2022. The swing-off saw three hitters from each team step up to the plate for a Home Run Derby-like competition to decide the winner.

As the second batter for the National League, Schwarber stepped up after Randy Arozarena put the American League up by two.

Needing to go 3-3 in his round to give the National League the lead, Schwarber did just that, first sending an impressive line drive over the center field wall at Truist Park before launching two monstrous fly balls into the right field seats to give the National League a 4-3 lead in the swing-off.

Jonathan Aranda could not hit a home run to tie it, giving the National League the win and earning Schwarber the All-Star Game MVP honors. Schwarber is the first non-pitcher in MLB history to win All-Star MVP despite going hitless in the actual game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong earns the start in his first career All-Star game

After a wildly impressive first half from the 23-year-old, Pete Crow-Armstrong earned himself the start in center field for the 2025 All-Star game. Although he hit in the nine hole, Crow-Armstrong made the most of his at-bats.

In the second, he ripped a two-out double down the right field line off of Carlos Rodon. In the fifth, he skied a fly ball to left that was tracked down by Riley Greene. Crow-Armstrong ended the day 1-2 while also tracking down some fly balls in center field.

Crow-Armstrong's exciting All-Star game appearance was proof of the young star's success this season. Even leading up to the All-Star break, he was still crushing the ball.

In the month of July, prior to the break, Crow-Armstrong was slashing .286/.327/.592. His 1.016 OPS and 52 RBIs on the season show he is one of the Cubs' most productive and clutch hitters in the lineup, all while playing Gold Glove defense in center field.

As the Cubs look to hold on to their division lead and make a playoff push this year, Crow-Armstrong will play a large role in that as he leads the team into the second half.

Owen Caissie impresses in the Futures Game

At the prospect level, top Cubs prospect Owen Caissie showed off his skills in the Futures Game.

After earning the start in right field for the National League, Caissie was slotted into the three spot in the lineup by manager Chipper Jones.

Caissie did not disappoint at the plate, going 1-2 with two walks. Caissie's one hit was a double down the left field line that brought in an insurance run for the National League in the fourth. Caissie's only out was a ground ball ripped at 106 MPH right at the third baseman Tommy White, who made a nice play to get Caissie out.

Caissie will look to continue his torrid pace as he eyes a major league roster spot in the near future.

