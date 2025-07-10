Checking in on Former Smokies

July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







With one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, it's no wonder that the Cubs organization has had prospects contributing mightily at every level. For some of these top prospects, the explosive numbers are almost expected as they try to find their way to the big leagues. For other minor leaguers, the steady growth and consistent results allow them to march through the system as they hope to one day get the call to the next level.

The Iowa Cubs, the Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate, seems to have accumulated much of the talent within Chicago's farm system, leading to many of their players playing extremely well.

Owen Caissie is out of this world

The Cubs' No. 1 prospect this year, Owen Caissie, has been fantastic for Iowa. On the season, the former Smokie (2023) is hitting .282 with an OPS of .963. He has 18 home runs on the year with 41 RBIs. While these numbers are impressive, his recent performance has been even more spectacular.

Over his last 20 games, Caissie is slashing .356/.466/.836 with 10 home runs and almost as many walks as he has strikeouts. Since the start of June, Caissie has had 12 multi-hit games including at least three hits in three of those games and at least two hits in his last five games.

The recent surge of statistics is in large part due to the incredible last seven games that Caissie has played. During that span, he hit .464 while hitting seven of his 10 home runs on the month, bringing his slugging percentage to 1.286.

With eight walks and just five strikeouts, it's obvious that opposing pitchers do not want to pitch to Caissie. But if they happen to leave one over the plate, Caissie has been making pitchers pay.

Will Sanders shows growth in Triple-A

Will Sanders started the 2025 season in Double-A with the Knoxville Smokies. The right-hander made nine starts to the tune of a 2.64 ERA before being called up to Iowa in late April. While his first start was a bit rocky, allowing four runs over five innings, Sanders settled in rather quickly.

In his last four starts, Sanders has thrown 20.2 innings while striking out 19 batters. His 3.48 ERA is second best among pitchers who have made at least three starts this season for Iowa.

While there were some instant growing pains after the call up, the 23-year-old has looked great lately, not allowing more than three earned runs over his last five starts. He has also gone at least five innings in each of his starts for Iowa this season.

The Cubs' 20th overall prospect isn't projected to reach the majors until the 2026 season, but steady growth and development from the system's Top 30 prospects is always promising.

Luke Little dominates out of the bullpen

Luke Little has also been incredible out of the bullpen this year for Iowa. The left handed reliever spent just one season as a Smokie in 2023. In that season, he made 23 appearances out of the pen posting a 3.12 ERA with 63 strikeouts across 34 innings. So far in the 2025 season, Little has struck out 41 batters in just 34.1 innings and holds a 1.31 ERA. His 24 appearances out of the bullpen this season are tied for second most on Iowa.

Over his last eight appearances, Little has been even better. During that span, he is 1-1 with a 0.82 ERA while also striking out 11 batters over his 11 innings.

Little also made a brief appearance in the majors earlier this season. Unfortunately, he got roughed up by the San Diego Padres, who collected four walks and a run in 0.2 innings. His career ERA in the majors is 2.97 over 38 appearances, however. While Little may not be a potential piece for Chicago's bullpen as they make a playoff run, the 24-year-old lefty may be an enticing candidate for other teams as the MLB trade deadline looms closer.

Be sure to check in every Thursday/Friday to get more updates on your favorite former Smokies. You can find the articles at www.milb.com/knoxville/news.







