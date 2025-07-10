Weird, Wild, & Wacky Game Sees Columbus Lose 16-9 to Pensacola

July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - The Columbus Clingstones (8-6, 34-46) led at two separate points but ultimately saw the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (8-6, 42-40) explode for the final 11 runs, including an eight-run ninth inning, in a 16-9 loss on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Trailing 2-0 in the second inning, Ethan Workinger put Columbus on the board with a solo home run (13). Stephen Paolini powered a two-run shot in the third inning to give Columbus its first lead at 3-2. A solo home run by Grant Richardson tied the game at 3-3. A two-run home run by Josh Zamora in the fifth inning staked Pensacola to a 5-3 lead. Columbus rallied for six runs in the sixth inning, featuring RBIs from David McCabe, E.J. Exposito, Cade Bunnell, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Chandler Seagle, and Cade Bunnell to lead 9-5. Pensacola chipped away with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to make it a 9-8 game entering the ninth. A two-run home run by Nathan Martorella gave Pensacola a 10-9 lead. The Wahoos tacked on six runs after that.

Key Contributors: Columbus got home runs from Workinger and Paolini and RBIs from everyone in the lineup save for Drew Compton. Pensacola had two 3-RBI games from Michael Snyder and Richardson, and two 4-RBI games from Martorella and Zamora.

Notable: The Clingstones tied the most runs scored in an inning with their six-run sixth inning. Columbus also set a new team-high with six-consecutive hits in the sixth inning. Columbus set new team highs for most runs allowed (16), most hits allowed (18), most home runs allowed (4), most runs allowed in an inning (8), and tied the most doubles allowed (5). Columbus had gone 79 games without allowing 10 runs to an opponent this season.

Next Game (Thursday, July 10): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Landon Harper (2-3, 3.02 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by Alex Williams (3-0, 2.48 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







