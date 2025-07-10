Biscuits Fall to Smokies, 4-3

July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Cooper Kinney

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Cooper Kinney(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Montgomery Biscuits (46-38, 8-7) fell to the Knoxville Smokies (40-43, 8-7) by a 4-3 score on Thursday night.

Despite the loss, Ty Cummings recorded five strikeouts in just over five innings pitched. Cummings gave up just two runs over that span.

Cooper Kinney was a consistent presence from the plate. The 22-year-old had three singles in his five at bats.

A base hit and a pair of runs scored by Homer Bush Jr. gave him a strong showing. Bush also stole his 30th base of the season, putting him in the lead across the Southern League.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday evening at Covenant Health Park. Ty Johnson will make the start for Montgomery while Chris Clarke is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

