Colás Goes Deep, Ureña Steady as Trash Pandas Rally for 4-3 Win

July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-10, 28-54) rallied late on Wednesday night to earn a 4-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-7, 44-35) in the second game of their series at AT&T Field. Oscar Colás led the charge with a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, as the Trash Pandas leveled the series.

Colás got things started in the second inning by drawing a leadoff walk. A single from Ben Gobbel moved him to third, and Sam Brown drove him in with a groundout to short, giving Rocket City a 1-0 lead. Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning, tying the game by capitalizing on two walks, a single, and a wild pitch.

The Lookouts pulled ahead in the fourth with a two-out rally. After a walk and a single, a routine grounder to third was mishandled on a throwing error by Denzer Guzman, allowing two unearned runs to score and giving Chattanooga a 3-1 lead.

Colás brought the Trash Pandas right back in the sixth. With one out and a runner on, he crushed a game-tying two-run homer to right field, knotting the score at 3-3. In the seventh, Mac McCroskey doubled to spark the go-ahead rally and scored moments later on a clutch RBI single from David Mershon.

On the mound, Walbert Ureña (W, 4-5) delivered a quality start in his 16th outing of the season, allowing three runs (just one earned) on four hits across six innings, with four walks and four strikeouts. It marked his first win since June 4 in Birmingham.

Rocket City's bullpen took it from there. Samy Natera Jr. (H, 2) worked 0.2 scoreless innings, Nick Jones (H, 3) followed with 1.1 shutout frames and three strikeouts, and Brady Choban (S, 2) closed the door with a scoreless ninth, striking out two to notch his second straight save.

Offensively, Mershon and Guzman each reached base safely for the ninth consecutive game, continuing to set the table for the heart of the order.

The series continues Thursday night at AT&T Field. RHP Jared Lyons (1-3, 3.72 ERA) will start for Chattanooga, while Rocket City's starter is yet to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 pm CT. Fans can tune in on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

