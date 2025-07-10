Wahoos Win 1-0 Duel with Pitching, Passed Ball
July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - One night after an offensive onslaught and a 16-9 comeback victory, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos won a very different type of game with a dramatic 1-0 pitchers' duel over the Columbus Clingstones on Thursday night.
Luis Palacios worked 6.0 scoreless innings for the Blue Wahoos, and Landon Harper twirled a career-high 8.0 shutout frames for the Clingstones. In the ninth inning of a scoreless game, Cody Morissette hit a leadoff double against Tyler LaPorte (L, 0-1) and scored from third on a two-out passed ball charged to catcher Tyler Zebrowski.
Nigel Belgrave (W, 4-0), who had already contributed 2.0 scoreless innings to preserve the scoreless tie, came back out for the ninth inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame to lock down the win.
Despite several opportunities, neither team ended up with a hit with runners in scoring position. The Blue Wahoos were 0-for-5 with five men left on base, and the Clingstones were 0-for-9 with nine men left on base.
The Blue Wahoos managed five hits on the night, highlighted by a 2-for-3 performance from Josh Zamora and a sixth-inning single from Michael Snyder that extended the third baseman's hitting streak to nine games.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Friday. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
