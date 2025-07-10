Kuehner Ties Career-High with Six Innings in Shuckers Loss to Barons

July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Demetrius Hill)

BILOXI, MS - In the fifth straight game decided by three runs or less, the Biloxi Shuckers (49-35, 7-8) fell to the Birmingham Barons (46-38, 8-7), 5-2, at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. Despite the loss, a fourth-inning home run from Zavier Warren marked the Shuckers' 80 th of the season, the fastest a Southern League team has reached 80 home runs since 2023.

In the third, the Barons took a 2-0 lead on a fielding error that allowed Shawn Goosenberg and Rikuu Nishida to score. The Shuckers tied the game at two on a two-run home run from Zavier Warren, his 11 th of the season. With the two-run home run, Warren pulled into a tie with BJ Murray Jr. for the Southern League lead with 54 RBI. In the eighth, the Barons scored three runs on a two-RBI double from Ryan Galanie and a two-base throwing error on the play that allowed him to score, making it 5-2.

Tommy Vail (3-2) earned the win while Zach Peek (2-1) took the loss. Zach Franklin recorded his seventh save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning. Despite the loss, Tate Kuehner tied his career-high and allowed two unearned runs across 6.0 innings, his first start of six innings since August 3, 2024 against Rocket City. Mike Boeve (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance.

The Shuckers return on Friday with first pitch against the Barons at 6:35 p.m. Tyson Hardin (2-1, 1.99) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Tanner McDougal (2-1, 1.27) for the Barons. Fans can stay after the game for Fireworks Friday presented by Stifel. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of nine participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after five stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.