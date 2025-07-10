Harper Records Gem, Offense Struggles in 1-0 Loss to Pensacola

July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Landon Harper set a new career high after tossing eight scoreless innings in the Columbus Clingstones' (8-7, 34-47) 1-0 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (9-6, 43-40) on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: After neither offense could find any momentum to begin the game, the Clingstones began knocking on the door in the bottom of the fourth inning. The bases were loaded for Ethan Workinger, but Luis Palacios escaped unscathed. Columbus found themselves with a good scoring opportunity in the eighth when two Clingstones reached with no outs, however, that became Nigel Belgrave's turn to play houdini and keep the game deadlocked at 0-0. Pensacola would score the only run of the game in the top of the ninth off a passed ball.

Key Contributors: Harper (8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO) set a new career-high eight innings and tied a career-high eight strikeouts. For Pensacola, Cody Morissette (1-for-4, run) scored the only run of the game and Josh Zamora (2-for-3, BB) was the only batter to reach base more than twice between both teams. Palacios and Belgrave combined to shutout the Clingstones while recording a combined eight strikeouts.

Notable: Columbus was shut out for the twelfth time this season, the last time the Clingstones were shut out was on June 28 against Biloxi. Harper's eight innings was the longest outing of his career, surpassing his previous career high of six innings set on September 3, 2024, for the Mississippi Braves. Harper tied a career high of eight strikeouts, a mark that he reached only once before against Montgomery on May 22.

Next Game (Friday, July 11): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Columbus' starter will be Riley Frey in his Double-A debut and RHP Ike Buxton (0-2, 14.00 ERA) is slated to take the mound for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







