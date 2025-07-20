Clingstones Take Flight to Split Doubleheader with Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, AL. - Timely swings from Adam Zebrowski and Ethan Workinger in game two of a doubleheader helped the Columbus Clingstones (11-10, 37-50) secure a split with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-13, 32-57) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. Rocket City claimed the first game 7-2 while Columbus snapped up an 8-3 victory in game two.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): A three-run home run from Oscar Colas staked Rocket City to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Columbus got its response with a two-run double from Chandler Seagle in the second. A three-run fourth from Rocket City pushed the game out of reach for Columbus, with a solo home run from Ben Gobbel making it 7-2 in the sixth inning.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Columbus struck first in the second inning with an RBI single from Cal Conley. A bases-loaded walk from Cade Bunnell made it 2-0. Columbus completed the three-run inning with an RBI single from Geraldo Quintero. Rocket City got on the board with a solo home run from Denzer Guzman in the fourth inning. A two-run single from Guzman tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. Zebrowski powered a solo home run (5) out to left field to give Columbus a 4-3 lead. With the Trash Pandas threatening in the home half of the sixth, Austin Smith struck out Mac McCroskey with the bases loaded to preserve the lead. Columbus got its exclamation point with a grand slam home run (14) in the seventh inning.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Seagle (1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI) provided the offense for Columbus while Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-3, 2B) had the other extra-base hit. For Rocket City, Colas (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Gobbel (1-for-2, HR, RBI) carried out the Trash Pandas attack.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Zebrowski (2-for-4, HR, RBI) and Workinger (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) homered to put the Clingstones out of reach while Smith (Save, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) returned to form in a big way. For Rocket City, Guzman (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) represented the only offense for the Trash Pandas. Notable: Columbus split a doubleheader for the first time in club history in its sixth doubleheader this season. Workinger clocked his Southern League-best third grand slam of the season and placed Columbus in a tie with Wichita (Minnesota Twins) for the most in Double-A with six. Drew Compton pushed his on-base streak to 14 games.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 22): Columbus vs. Chattanooga, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







