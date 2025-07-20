Trash Pandas Take Series from Columbus After Doubleheader Split on Sunday

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-13, 32-57) split Sunday's doubleheader with the Columbus Clingstones (11-10, 37-50) at Toyota Field, securing their first series win after the All-Star Break by taking two of three games. Rocket City extended its win streak to four with a 7-2 victory in game one, before falling 8-3 in the second game.

Left-hander Mitch Farris (W, 1-6) made his first start against his former organization and turned in a solid start, earning his first win in 16 starts. He tossed five solid innings, allowing two runs on just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts, moving into second place in the Southern League with 97 strikeouts. He got immediate run support thanks to Oscar Colás, who crushed a three-run homer in the first-his eighth of the season and fifth in his last 12 games-scoring Nelson Rada and Denzer Guzman.

Columbus responded with two runs in the second on a two-out, two-run double from Chandler Seagle, but the Trash Pandas quickly regained momentum. Rocket City chased Columbus starter Lucas Braun (L, 4-3) in the third with a three-run inning. Josh Crouch lined a two-out RBI single to left, followed by a two-run single from Evan Edwards to stretch the lead to 6-2. Ben Gobbel added an insurance run with a solo shot in the sixth-his fourth homer as a Trash Panda. Samy Natera Jr. and José Quijada each worked a scoreless inning to seal the game one win.

In game two, Rocket City went with a bullpen approach, starting Nick Jones for the second straight game. Columbus jumped out early with three runs in the second, sending nine batters to the plate and getting RBI singles from Cal Conley and Geraldo Quintero, plus a bases-loaded walk to Cade Bunnell. The Pandas were held in check early by Columbus ace Ian Mejia, but Guzman broke through with a solo home run on the first pitch of the fourth. In the fifth, Rocket City tied the game at 3-3 when Guzman delivered a two-run single after a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases.

The Clingstones quickly retook the lead in the sixth with a solo homer from Adam Zebrowski, then put the game out of reach in the seventh on a grand slam from Ethan Workinger to make it 8-3. Sean Poppen (L, 2-3) was charged with four runs across the final two innings, while Sam Ryan, Jordan Holloway, Kelvin Caceres, and AJ Block turned in scoreless outings earlier in the contest.

Despite the loss in game two, several Trash Pandas continued their hot streaks at the plate. Colás and Rada both extended their on-base streaks to 10 games, while Sam Brown pushed his to eight. Since July 11, Rocket City leads the Southern League-and is tied for the Double-A lead-with 58 hits over its last six games.

The Trash Pandas' Margaritaville Jersey Auction, presented by First Stop Inc., raised $14,299.26, with all proceeds benefiting the Center for the Developmentally Disabled of North Central Alabama.

The Trash Pandas have a scheduled travel day on Monday before beginning a six-game road series at Biloxi on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT, with Rocket City sending RHP Walbert Urena (4-5, 5.31 ERA) to the mound against Shuckers RHP Alexander Cornielle (3-5, 3.84 ERA). Fans can watch live on Bally Sports Live, stream on MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand from July 28 to August 3 against the Birmingham Barons. The homestand features special events including Educator Appreciation Night presented by COUNTRY Financial, Space Night with a jersey auction, Dinosaur Weekend, and more!

