Biscuits Fall in Rubber Match against Biloxi 6-5

July 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Kamren James

Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Kamren James

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-42, 10-11) dropped the series finale to the Biloxi Shuckers (51-39, 9-12) on Sunday afternoon 6-5.

After going down by five early on, Montgomery nearly managed a comeback thanks to four runs in the second inning. Homer Bush Jr. and Hunter Stovall both singled in that inning to go along with two RBIs each on the afternoon. Bush also singled in the eighth.

Kamren James put together his third multi-hit game of the year. James singled in both the second and eighth innings.

The loss goes against starter Brody Hopkins. The right-handed pitcher recorded two outs before a call to the bullpen was made. Reliever Ryan Shreve managed 2.1 scoreless innings that included two strikeouts.

The club will go on the road to face off against the Birmingham Barons (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago White Sox) from July 22-27. Montgomery returns home from July 29-August 3 for a six-game series against the Columbus Clingstones at Riverwalk Stadium.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

