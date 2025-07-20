Five-Run First, Strong Bullpen Performance Leads Shuckers to Series Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - After a five-run first inning and one run allowed across 7.2 relief innings between seven bullpen arms, the Biloxi Shuckers (51-39, 9-12) earned a 6-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (48-42, 10-11) in the series finale at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Shuckers clinched the season series against the Biscuits for the second straight season, marking the first time the Shuckers have captured the season series in back-to-back years against Montgomery since 2017 and 2018.

The Shuckers struck first off Tampa Bay Rays' No. 6 prospect Brody Hopkins with a two-RBI single from Darrien Miller in the first. Garrett Spain, the next batter, smashed a three-run home run to right, making it 5-0. The Shuckers sent 11 batters to the plate in the first and tied their season-high with six hits in the inning.

In the second, the Biscuits struck back with RBI singles from Gregory Barrios, Hunter Stovall and Colton Ledbetter, making it 5-4. Zach Peek then entered with the bases and one out in the frame, and retired the next two batters, stranding the tying run at third. Peek then retired 10 of 11 batters faced and struck out two over 3.2 shutout innings.

An RBI groundout from Cooper Pratt in the fourth gave the Shuckers their final run of the day before a bases-loaded RBI walk to Gregory Barrios made it a one-run game at 6-5 in the seventh.

Zach Peek (3-1) earned the win while Brody Hopkins (4-6) took the loss. Ryan Middendorf, Mark Manfredi, Kaleb Bowman, Nick Merkel and Tyler Bryant all recorded holds while Brian Fitzpatrick recorded his first Double-A save. Luis Lara (2-for-3), Garrett Spain (2-for-4) and Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-4) each recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers. Lara's multi-hit performance marked his team-leading 25 th of the season.

