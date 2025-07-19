Game Two Between Columbus, Rocket City Postponed Due to Rain
July 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Steady rainfall and soggy field conditions forced the postponement of Saturday night's contest between the Columbus Clingstones and the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field. The game will be made up at a later date, which is still to be announced.
Next Game (Sunday, July 20): Columbus at Rocket City, 3:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. Both starting pitchers are TBD. Radio Broadcast: 3:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 22): Columbus vs. Chattanooga, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
