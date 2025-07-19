Barons Come Back And Win 4-2 For Their 8th Win In A Row

July 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons scored three runs in the sixth inning to get the 4-2 win over the Knoxville Smokies before 3,497 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning and scored three runs to take the 3-2 lead. With the win, the Barons have won eight in a row for the longest winning streak of the Southern League this season.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith threw 3.0 innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts. Relief pitcher Tommy Vail (4-2, 3.12) gets the win, going 3.0 innings, giving up two hits, no earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts. Jordan Mikel pitched an inning, giving up only a walk and a strikeout. Tyler Davis pitched an inning, giving up a hit and a walk. Mark McLaughlin recorded his first save of the season, only giving up a hit with a strikeout.

In the top of the second inning, Andy Garriola doubled home two runs and Biloxi took an early 2-0 lead. That score held up until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Rikuu Nishida reached on a throwing error. William Bergolla singled to center field, scoring Nishida. Bergolla stole second for his 25th stolen base of the season, and Ryan Galanie walked. Sam Antonacci singled to left field to load the bases. Wilfred Veras singled to left field, and Bergolla and Galanie scored, and the Barons took the 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Galanie doubled. A wild pitch moved Galanie to third base, and Antonacci singled, scoring Galanie, and the Barons led 4-2.

For the Barons, Antonacci had two hits and an RBI. Veras had the big hit with two RBI. Nishida walked three times in the game.







