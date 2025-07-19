Kuehner Turns in Strong Start in Shuckers Loss to Biscuits
July 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Tate Kuehner lowered his ERA to 2.45 with 5.2 shutout innings and six strikeouts, but an eighth-inning RBI single proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (50-39, 8-12) against the Montgomery Biscuits (48-41, 10-10) at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday night. The two teams combined for one run, 10 hits and one walk in the low-scoring affair that lasted an hour and 52 minutes.
The only run of the game came in the eighth inning on a Hunter Stovall RBI single into left, scoring Braydon Taylor from third. The Shuckers threatened in the ninth with a lead-off single to center from Luis Lara, but a 102 MPH lineout on top of the first-base bag turned into a double play and a 104 MPH line drive went right to short, ending the game.
JJ Goss (4-3) earned the win while Brian Fitzpatrick (4-2) took the loss for the Shuckers. Kaleb Bowman turned in a strong relief appearance for the Shuckers with 1.1 scoreless innings in just 18 pitches.
The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:13 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner
(Natalie Buchanan)
