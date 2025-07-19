Saturday's Game Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday Starting at 12:05 PM

July 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Tonight's scheduled 6:35 pm game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Columbus Clingstones has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Toyota Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 20, featuring two seven-inning games. Game one is scheduled to begin at 12:05 pm, with game two starting approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. One ticket will grant fans admission to both games, and all gates will open at 11:00 am.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday's postponed game may exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2025 Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. For updates, visit trashpandasbaseball.com or follow the Trash Pandas on social media.

Sunday, July 20 | First Pitch: 12:05 pm | Gates Open: 11:00 am | Trustmark VIP Gates: 11:00 am

Lunáticos de Rocket City Day: Rocket City will wear Lunáticos uniforms for the second of three Sundays this season. The Lunáticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field.

Los Amigos Mariachi Band will perform, and Shirley's Facepainting will be available.

Food trucks on site will be El Palomino #2 and Sabor Latino Taqueria

Other vendors on the Bill Penney include Sevini Boutique, Michelle's Sweet Creations, Clinica Medica Moscati, Mama Faye's, Stucchi's Jewelry, Rena's Homemade Butter Rolls, and Ashakiran

Milagro Cups Giveaway and Drink Special: The first 1,500 adults, 21 and over, get a Milagro Cup and $6 Milagro and Lemonade fill-ups, with $1 going to Hurricane Relief throughout the game.

Margaritaville Night & Jersey Auction (Game 2): Trash Pandas will wear Margaritaville-themed jerseys during game two of the doubleheader, which will be auctioned off, presented by First Stop, with proceeds benefiting the Center for the Developmentally Disabled in North Central Alabama. The auction is live, both in-person and online at pandaritaville.givesmart.com.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after game two of the doubleheader, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.