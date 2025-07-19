Blue Wahoos' Bats Silenced in 5-1 Loss to Lookouts

PENSACOLA, Fla.- Thomas White left the mound shaking his head following one of his shortest starts this season.

That became the kind of tough feeling his teammates experienced.

After slugging their way to a 16-3 rout a night earlier, the Blue Wahoos were held in check with two hits and one run in a 5-1 loss Saturday against the Chattanooga Lookouts before the customary capacity crowd of 5,038 on Fireworks Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Making his second home start, White, 20, the Miami Marlins' top-rated prospect, gave up a pair of runs on four hits before being pulled after throwing 64 pitches in the third inning.

The 2.2 innings were the same as White lasted in his Double-A debut at home on June 20 against Montgomery. It was only his second true outing in a 20-day span. He didn't pitch for the Blue Wahoos on their past road trip at Columbus, then worked one inning with former Blue Wahoos catcher Joe Mack last Saturday in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

Of his 64 pitches, 44 were strikes. White's elevation to Double-A on June 17 brings a natural learning curve he is navigating.

His third pitch of the ballgame Saturday left the ballpark. Lookouts lead-off batter Austin Hendrick connected to send the ball caroming off the wall above the right field home run line.

In the second inning, White gave up a leadoff single, then Ruben Ibarra followed with a run-scoring double. White worked out of that inning, then was lifted with two outs in the third.

The Blue Wahoos got their lone run on Nathan Martorella's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first, scoring Jared Serna. That hit proved the only hit the Blue Wahoos produced until the sixth inning.

Chattanooga starter T.J. Sikkema retired the next 13 batters he faced before exiting after the fifth inning. The Blue Wahoos' only threat occurred in the eighth inning when loading the bases with two out on an error and two walks.

But there were several crowd-pleasing elements in this game. The Blue Wahoos celebrated with one of their game-day employees on her "Home Run For Life," sponsored by Ascension Sacred Heart. Erika Brigman, a member of the RS3 Food and Beverage team overcame injuries sustained two years ago when struck by a drunk driver.

The team wore specialty "Salute To Service" jerseys with U.S. Navy "call signs" as nicknames on the back. Most of the crowd stayed for the fireworks show sponsored by Publix and Total Fire Protection.

This weekend series with Chattanooga, the Cincinnati Reds affiliate, concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m. with the Blue Wahoos sending Jacob Miller (2-4, 4.34 ERA) against the Lookouts' Zach Willeman (1-0, 0.90).

GAME NOTABLES

--- Blue Wahoos starting catcher Ryan Ignoffo was injured when hit on his hand by a pitch Friday night by Chattanooga's Donovan Benoit, the former Pensacola Catholic High grad. Ignoffo's status is yet to be determined.

--- In response to Ignoffo's absence, the Blue Wahoos added catcher Nestor Rios from the Florida Complex League-Marlins, the developmental level team. The club also announced outfielder Fenwick Trimble was activated from the injured list.

--- Prior to the game, Naval Air Station-Pensacola commanding officer Chandra Newman and command master chief Jim Wallace met with two members of the Major League Baseball front office, including Katie Navarino, senior manager for partnership activation, along with representatives from T-Mobile, an official MLB partner, to discuss the Blue Wahoos' partnership with NAS-Pensacola and other military ties.

--- The Blue Wahoos players again wore their Navy "call signs," a military version of a nickname, on the back of their jerseys in Saturday's game. Those jerseys were then part of a silent auction/live auction that happened during the game.

--- British Aerospace and Systems (BAE) had its Pensacola branch on a group outing at the Publix Porch Deck with 205 people, leading the 10 groups in attendance Saturday night.

--- The game paused after the fifth inning to honor Pensacola resident Brigman in the Home Run For Life ceremony.

Brigman was on her way to lunch in 2023 when the car she was riding in was struck by a drunk driver along Pine Forest Road.

Erika's friend stayed by her side as she was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital. The injuries she sustained included a broken right foot, right leg tibia, both kneecaps, her left upper arm and a punctured a lung. However, the major damage was done by the seat belt as it created numerous internal injuries and broke her back.

Erika was treated by Ascension Sacred Heart's emergency and trauma team - the only one in the area with Level I trauma status. After a few months in the hospital and rehab, she spent a year with her family in North Carolina before spending the last year back in Pensacola to continue recovering.

Two years later, Erika is now able to walk again without assistance,

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Chattanooga Lookouts vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

BACKGROUND: This weekend series resumes the second half of the schedule, following the MLB All-Star break for all levels of Minor League Baseball, as well as MLB.

PROMOTION: Family & Military Sunday - Children 12-under can circle the bases following the game and families can toss soft baseball in the outfield for 30 minutes after the game in promotion from WKRG-News 5. In addition, all active or retired military can obtain standing room tickets for free when visiting the box office in promotion sponsored by Great Clips.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MiLB App.

TV: Sunday's game is available on YurView (Cox subscribers).

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or the stadium box office, which opens at 1 p.m. on Sunday and continues through the game.

