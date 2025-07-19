Biscuits Shut out Biloxi in 1-0 Win

July 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Hunter Stovall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-41, 10-10) shut out the Biloxi Shuckers (50-39, 8-12) by a 1-0 score on Saturday evening.

It was scoreless through the first seven innings, but in the bottom of the eighth Brayden Taylor bunted his way on before making it into scoring position.

Hunter Stovall lined a base hit to right field to bring Taylor around, giving Montgomery the 1-0 win. The win snaps a five game losing streak to Biloxi and ties the three game series.

Will Simpson reached a base on two occasions in the second game of the weekend series. Simpson doubled in the second inning followed by a walk in the fifth.

It was a no decision start for Yoniel Curet. The 22-year-old pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts.

The win goes to right-handed pitcher JJ Goss. Pitching two innings of no score and striking out one batter, Goss earns his fourth win of the season.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Tyson Hardin is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 3:33 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

