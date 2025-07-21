Jacob Misiorowski Bobblehead Giveaway on July 26 Highlights Shuckers Homestand

July 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return home for the first of 24 home games after the All-Star Break, which included five former Shuckers in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2025 Midsummer Classic. The Shuckers are set to welcome the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) for a six-game series. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the newly renovated Kloud7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, JULY 22, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers return home with a Brice Turang #2 name-and-number shirsey giveaway for the first 250 fans in celebration of the 2024 National League Rawlings Platinum Glove Award © winner. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119 for Bark in the Park. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. From gates open until first pitch, fans can enjoy $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for Happy Hour.

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. The Shuckers will also partner with the Gulfport HS CTE program to host Gulfport Night. Join the Shuckers as they celebrate the best Gulfport has to offer.

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will give their appreciation to all branches of the armed forces on Military Appreciation Night and wear their alternate camo jerseys. After the game, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show on the Coast for Fireworks Friday! It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight. Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season.

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 6:05 p.m.

Celebrate the Brewers' top-ranked pitching prospect and 2025 National League All-Star, Jacob Misiorowski, with his Beach Chickens Bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union for the first 1,000 fans! The Shuckers will also transform into the Beach Chickens with specialty jerseys and caps.

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will finish out the homestand with Fun Day Sunday and Princess Night. Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available with fan-favorite princesses throughout the game. Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game to catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

ABOUT THE BILOXI SHUCKERS:

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are members of the Southern League and play at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.

ABOUT SHUCKERS BASEBALL, LLC:

Shuckers Baseball, LLC is a MS entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Shuckers Baseball operates the Biloxi Shuckers baseball franchise, including operating Keesler Federal Park for Biloxi Shuckers minor league baseball games and other entertainment and recreational events.

7.21.25 Homestand Release

