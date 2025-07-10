Barons Score 4 Runs in 8th Inning to Get the 6-4 Win over the Shuckers

July 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons broke open a tight game with four runs in the eighth inning and got the 6-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 1,278 at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday morning. Ryan Galanie two-RBI double scored two runs in the eighth inning, that gave the Barons the lead while adding two more runs in that inning.

Starting pitcher Shane Murphy (6-3, 1.55) went 7.0 strong innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and one walk with six strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist pitched an inning, giving up only one hit. Dalton Roach pitched the ninth inning, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and no walks with a strikeout.

Biloxi scored in the first inning of the game when Ethan Murray hit a double to left field, scoring Luis Lara, and the Shuckers took a 1-0 lead. The Barons came right back in the bottom of the second inning on a home run by Wilfred Veras, his seventh home run of the season. The game was tied at 1-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Bladimir Restituyo hit a home run to left field to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, William Bergolla singled on a ground ball to right field, stole second and third base, and came home on a Galanie sacrifice fly to right field. The Barons tied the game at 2-2.

In the top of the eighth inning with two Barons on base, Galanie doubled to center field, and Jacob Burke and Rikuu Nishida scored to give the Barons a 4-2 lead. Jacob Gonzalez's sacrifice fly scored Bergolla, and the Barons led 5-2. Caden Connor singled to right field, scoring Galanie, and the Barons led 6-2.

Biloxi scored two runs in the night inning on a two-RBI double by Lara, but that was it for the Shuckers as Roach struck out the final Biloxi batter and the Barons go on for the 6-4 road win.

For the Barons, Mario Camilletti had two hits, Galanie had a hit and three RBI, and Bergolla had a hit and two stolen bases.







