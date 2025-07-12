Wahoos Avoid No-Hitter, But Fall 2-1 to Clingstones
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos narrowly avoided a no-hit bid in a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Clingstones Saturday night.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, third baseman Josh Zamora broke through with an RBI double to center field against Zach Thompson (W, 1-0), allowing Nathan Martorella to score and ending the chance of the Blue Wahoos being no-hit for just the second time in franchise history.
Alex Williams made his first start at the Double-A level for the Wahoos and set a career high in strikeouts with nine. In a spot start in place of Futures Game participant Thomas White, Williams held the Clingstones scoreless across 5.1 innings without walking a batter.
The Columbus pitching staff matched the work of Williams. Right-hander Samuel Mejia went 5.0 innings without allowing a hit in his Double-A debut. Amos Willingham held the no-hit bid through 2.0 innings of work before Thompson entered in the eighth.
The Clingstones pushed across their two runs in the eighth. After a Drew Compton double and intentional walk, catcher Adam Zebrowski broke the scoreless tie on an RBI single to right and David McCabe scored on a wild pitch by Blue Wahoos reliever Gabe Bierman (L, 0-1).
The Blue Wahoos will finish their series against the Clingstones on Sunday. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET/12:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 12:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
