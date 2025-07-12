Clingstones One Hit Away from History, Walk Away with 2-1 Victory

July 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - Over 3,600 fans were on the edge of their seats as the Columbus Clingstones (9-8, 35-48), with the Malmö Oat Milkers moniker, entered the ninth inning with a no-hit bid. Although the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (10-7, 44-41) spoiled the Stones' attempt at history, Columbus walked away with a 2-1 win on Saturday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: The starting pitchers for both teams made their first career Double-A starts, and both shined. Alex Williams escaped multiple jams through the first five innings to keep Pensacola level with the Stones and Samuel Mejia matched him every step of the way. After Mejia walked the first Wahoo of the game, he retired the next eleven batters he faced in order before Pensacola loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth. Mejia forced a pop out to escape the jam and settled back in to retire the side in order in the fifth to end his impressive debut. The Clingstones broke the deadlock in the bottom half of the eighth when Adam Zebrowski ripped an RBI single into right field. David McCabe would double the lead after crossing the plate on a wild pitch. Columbus entered the top of the ninth on the brink of history, however after 8.1 no-hit innings, Josh Zamora spoiled the bid for history with an RBI double. After allowing the first hit of the night, Zach Thompson regained his composure and made quick work of the next two Wahoos to seal the Stones' victory.

Key Contributors: Mejia (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO), shined in his Double-A debut, Amos Willingham (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) turned in a nearly perfect relief performance to keep the no-hit hopes alive, and Thompson (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) earned his first win at the Double-A level since 2018. Ethan Workinger (2-for-4) and Zebrowski (2-for-4, RBI) both turned in another multi-hit game to lead the offense.

Notable: The Columbus Clingstones threw 8.1 innings of no-hit ball before conceding an RBI double in the ninth inning. Mejia shined in his Double-A debut, tossing five dominant innings. Thompson earned his first win at the Double-A level since 2018.

Next Game (Saturday, July 13): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 1:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Lucas Braun (4-2, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for Columbus and will be opposed by LHP Dax Fulton (4-6, 3.92 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







