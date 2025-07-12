Barons Pound out 18 Hits in 9-5 Win over the Shuckers

The Birmingham Barons pounded out 18 hits for a 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,837 at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. Every Barons hitter had at least one hit in the road win.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens (6-4, 4.48) gets his sixth win of the season, going 5.0 innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, and two walks with five strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist pitched 2.0 innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and four walks with a strikeout. Jarold Rosado pitched one inning, giving up two hits, three earned runs, and a walk. Jordan Mikel pitched the ninth inning, giving up no hits, one earned run, and a walk with a strikeout.

In the top of the second inning, Caden Connor homered to left field for his fourth home run of the season. Connor has two home runs and five RBI in the series. The Barons led 1-0. In the bottom of the third inning, Shawn Goosenberg doubles, and Rikuu Nishida with a bunt single. Nishida stole second base for his 27th stolen base of the season. Ryan Galanie singled to center field, scoring Goosenberg and Nishida. The Barons led 3-0. A RBI double by Mike Boeve scores Luis Lara, and the Barons led 3-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Barons broke open the game, scoring four more runs. Nishida singled to left field, scoring Wilfred Veras and Mario Camilletti. The Barons led 5-1. Galanie hit a ground ball single to left field, scoring Colby Smelley. The Barons led 6-1. Galanie, in this current series, has a home run and 10 RBI with one game left in the series. Jacob Gonzalez's sacrifice fly scored Nishida, and the Barons led 7-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Smelley doubles to left field, scoring Camilletti, and the Barons took an 8-1 lead. In the top of the sixth inning, Camilletti walked with the bases loaded, scoring William Bergolla, and the Barons led 9-1. Biloxi scored four runs in the final two innings, but the Barons still came away with the 9-5 win and the Barons' fifth straight over Biloxi.







