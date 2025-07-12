Barons Win 6-2 over the Shuckers to Extend Winning Streak to 4 in a Row

Tanner McDougal pitched six shutout innings to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 6-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,453 at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The Barons scored three runs in the first inning and led the entire game.

Starting pitcher McDougal (3-1, 0.99) was outstanding again in his road win. He pitched 6.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no runs, and two walks with seven strikeouts. Eric Adler pitched an inning, giving up only two walks with a strikeout. Jordan Mikel only gave up a walk in his one inning of relief. Jared Kelley pitched the ninth inning, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Barons scored first in the game in the top of the first inning. Rikuu Nishida doubled to left field and then stole third base. With two outs, Jacob Gonzalez singled home Nishida, and the Barons took an early 1-0 lead. Caden Connor homered to right field for his third home run of the season, and the Barons led 3-0.

In the top of the third inning, William Bergolla triples to start the inning. Gonzalez singled to left field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons led 4-0. In the top of the fourth inning, Calvin Harris walked. With Harris on first base, Jacob Burke singled to right field, moving Harris to third base, but a lob throw into the infield kept Harris moving around third base and scored on the late throw home, and the Barons led 5-0. This was the second time in the series that the Barons pulled off the slow play from the Shuckers, with a Barons runner moving around third base and scoring.

In the top of the sixth inning, Ryan Galanie singled and moved to third base on a ground ball out by Gonzalez. With one out, Connor hits a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Galanie, and the Barons led 6-0. The Shuckers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning when Jheremy Vargas' two-RBI single made it 6-2 Barons.

For the Barons, Connor had the home run and three RBI. Gonzalez had two hits, two RBI, and a run scored. Bergolla had two hits, and a run scored. Nishida had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base, his 26th of the season.







