Kevin Boles Reaches 1,400 Career Wins in Knoxville

July 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits Manager Kevin Boles

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits Manager Kevin Boles(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (47-39, 9-8) closed out a 6-3 win over the Knoxville Smokies (41-44, 9-8), and Kevin Boles reached 1,400 career wins in professional affiliated baseball on Saturday night at Covenant Health Park.

Now in his second year with the Biscuits, Boles won Southern League Manager of the Year in 2024 after leading the club to 80 wins. He has managed for six different organizations, starting his managerial career at just 25 years old with the GCL Marlins in 2000. Boles is in his 22nd year of managing in professional affiliated baseball.

Owen Wild pitched a season-high six innings. After allowing a run in each of the first two innings, the 22-year-old sat down 12 of 13 hitters over four scoreless innings to finish his start.

The Biscuits scored all six runs on two-out rallies. Homer Bush Jr. and Cooper Kinney notched back-to-back RBI hits in the fifth to give the club a 3-2 lead. In the sixth, Bush Jr. hit another single to score two runs and make it 6-2. Bush Jr. went 3-for-5 with three RBI in his 22nd multi-hit game.

Kodi Whitley allowed one unearned run in two innings of relief, and JJ Goss earned his 11th save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Covenant Health Park. A player to be named will make the start for Montgomery while Sam Armstrong is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 12:00p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.