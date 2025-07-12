RECAP: Lara Reaches Base 3 Times in Shuckers Loss to Barons

BILOXI, MS - Despite four runs over the final two innings, the Biloxi Shuckers (49-37, 7-10) fell to the Birmingham Barons (48-38, 10-7), 9-5, at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night.

The Barons opened the scoring in the second with a solo home run from Caden Connor, his second in as many games. They extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with a two-RBI single from Ryan Galanie to center. The Shuckers struck back in the third with back-to-back doubles from Luis Lara and Mike Boeve, with Boeve's making it 3-1. In the fourth, Rikuu Nishida extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-RBI single to center. Later in the inning, Ryan Galanie lined an RBI single to left and a sacrifice fly from Jacob Gonzalez scored Nishida from third, making it 7-1. The next inning, an RBI double to left from Colby Smelley scored Mario Camilletti, making it 8-1. The Barons scored their final run of the night with a bases-loaded walk to Mario Camilletti in the sixth, making it 9-1.

In the eighth, the Shuckers struck back with an RBI single from Matthew Wood, a fielder's choice from Garrett Spain and an RBI groundout from Jeremy Vargas, making it 9-4. In the ninth, a throwing error from Jordan Mikel into the dugout allowed Luis Lara to score from second, making it 9-5.

Riley Gowens (6-4) earned the win for the Barons while K.C. Hunt (4-6) took the loss for the Shuckers. At the plate, Luis Lara became the third Southern League player to reach 50 walks this season, drawing two in five plate appearances. He also recorded his 23 rd double this season, extending his Southern League lead.

The series and nine-game homestand is set to conclude on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. in the final game before the All-Star Break. Alexander Cornielle (3-5, 3.62) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jake Palisch (5-3, 1.83) for the Barons.

