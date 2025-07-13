Shuckers Drop Series Finale in Extras to Barons

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (49-38, 7-11) clawed back from a 3-0 deficit, but fell in 10 innings, 4-3, against the Birmingham Barons (49-38, 11-7) at Keesler Federal Park in the Sunday series finale and final game before the four-day All-Star Break.

The Barons struck first in the first inning with an RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez and an RBI double from Caden Connor, making it 2-0. They extended the lead in the third to 3-0 with an RBI single from William Bergolla. The Shuckers, however, struck back thanks to two RBI from Adam Hall on a double in the second and a single in the fourth, making it 3-2. Luis Lara then scrambled home on a Mike Boeve single to center in the fifth, tying the game in three. The game remained tied until the 10th inning, when Jacob Gonzalez gave the Barons a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly to center. The Shuckers were retired in order in the bottom of the inning by Zach Franklin, picking up his third save of the series.

Mark McLaughlin (1-0) earned the win while Brian Fitzpatrick (0-1) took the loss despite returning the side in order in the top of the 10th inning. Luis Lara (2-for-4) and Adam Hall (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers and each reached base three times. Hall also recorded the Shuckers' Southern League-leading 22nd outfield assist of the year in the first inning, using a relay from Ethan Murray to retire Jacob Gonzalez at the plate.

After a four-day All-Star Break, the Shuckers will return to action on Friday against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

