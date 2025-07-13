Clingstones Go Wire-To-Wire to Split Series with Pensacola

COLUMBUS, Ga., - Early runs and terrific pitching performances carried the day for the Columbus Clingstones (10-8, 36-48) in their 4-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (10-7, 44-42) on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park. The series was split 3-3.

Decisive Plays: David McCabe staked Columbus to an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first inning. Kobe Kato banged an RBI double off the wall in the second inning to expand the lead. A two-run fourth inning featured a double steal to score Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and an RBI single from Drew Compton. Pensacola broke through in the seventh inning with an RBI single from Cody Morissette. Brian Moran collected the six-out save to seal the win.

Key Contributors: Lucas Braun (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) and Ian Mejia (Win, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) kept the Wahoos' bats quiet throughout much of the day while Compton, McCabe, and Kato added RBIs. For Pensacola, Morissette produced the lone run.

Notable: Columbus improves to 6-9 in day games and 4-9 on Sunday. The Clingstones are 4-0 on the weekend in July. Mejia gathered his league-best ninth victory. Moran secured his first Double-A save since 2018.

Next Game (Friday, July 18): Columbus at Rocket City, 7:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. Both starting pitchers are TBD. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 22): Columbus vs. Chattanooga, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







