Pensacola Pulls Away in Clingstones' 8-1 Loss on Friday

July 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - After a 52-minute rain delay, the Columbus Clingstones (8-8, 34-48) struggled to get anything going in Friday night's 1-0 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (10-6, 44-40) at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Things looked promising for the Clingstones as they were able to score first in the bottom half of the first inning off Ethan Workinger's RBI groundout. However, the tide quickly turned in the top of the third when Pensacola plated five runs. In that frame, Nathan Martorella and Ryan Ignoffo each recorded RBI base knocks, Josh Zamora recorded an RBI double, and Jake Thompson drove in two runs with a double of his own. The score would remain 5-1 until Tony Bullard's three-run home run (4) in the eighth inning.

Key Contributors: Geraldo Quintero (0-for-2, 2 BB, run) and Workinger (0-for-3, RBI) manufactured the Clingstones' only run. Pensacola's offense was led by Zamora (2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI, double), Thompson (2-for-4, 2 RBI, run, double), and Bullard (1-for-4, 3 RBI, HR).

Notable: Riley Frey became the fourth-different starting pitcher to make his Double-A debut with Columbus this season. Exposito saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-4.

Next Game (Saturday, July 12): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Columbus' starter is RHP Samuel Mejia (Double-A Debut) and RHP Alex Williams (3-0, 2.48 ERA) is slated to take the mound for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







