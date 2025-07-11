Shuckers Fall to Barons on Friday Night

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (49-36, 7-9) brought the potential tying run to the on-deck circle in the seventh inning or later for the fourth consecutive game, but fell to the Birmingham Barons (47-38, 9-7), 6-2, at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night.

The Barons took an early lead with a first-inning RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez and a two-run home run from Caden Connor, making it 3-0. They extended the lead to 5-0 with an RBI single in the third from Jacob Gonzalez and an RBI single in the fifth from Jacob Burke. Caden Connor made it 6-0 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Ryan Galanie from third. The Shuckers got on the board with two outs in the ninth with a two-RBI single from Jeremy Vargas, making it 6-2.

Tanner McDougal (3-1) earned the win while Tyson Hardin (2-2) took the loss for the Shuckers. Out of the bullpen, Abdiel Mendoza (2.0ip, 3k), Brian Fitzpatrick (1.0ip), Nick Merkel (1.1ip, 3k) and Justin Yeager (0.2ip) combined for one unearned run over five innings. Garrett Spain (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance of the game.

The series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. K.C. Hunt (4-5, 4.80) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Riley Bowens (5-4, 4.66) for the Barons. Fans can keep the sun away during the summer months with a Beach Chickens Straw Hat presented by Farm Families of Mississippi for the first 1,000 fans. Fans can also enjoy unique food items as the Shuckers will wear specialty jerseys and caps to celebrate the Biloxi Beach Chickens. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

