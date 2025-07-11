Biscuits Comeback Cut Short in 5-3 Loss at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Montgomery Biscuits (46-39, 8-8) dropped its second straight game against the Knoxville Smokies (41-43, 9-7) on Friday night by a 5-3 final score.

After trailing all game after the third, momentum began to pick up after a Brock Jones solo home run in the ninth inning. A subsequent double from Jalen Battles put him in position to score as well.

Homer Bush Jr. scored an early run himself then sent Battles home in the ninth to close the gap to two runs. Bush finished the night with a double, single and stole a base. Bush has had at least one hit in four of his last five games, and stolen one base in three of the last four.

The run was stifled after that, putting Montgomery now down 3-1 in the road series.

Although starting pitcher Ty Johnson allowed two earned runs, he managed five strikeouts over his five innings pitched. He continues a streak of at least five punch outs in his last five starts on the mound.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday evening at Covenant Health Park. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Antonio Santos is slated to start for Knoxville. The first pitch is at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

