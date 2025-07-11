Trash Pandas Drop 11-Inning Duel to Lookouts, 7-6

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Oscar Colás tallied three hits and three RBIs, while Sam Brown finished a double shy of the cycle, but it wasn't enough for the Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-12, 28-56), who fell 7-6 in 11 innings to the Chattanooga Lookouts (8-7, 46-35) on Friday night in game four of the series at AT&T Field.

Cade Hunter ended it with a walk-off single to right in the 11th, sealing Chattanooga's third win of the series.

After Thursday's blowout loss, the Trash Pandas bounced back and struck first. Nelson Rada and Travis Blankenhorn drew leadoff walks from Lookouts starter Kevin Abel, and Colás brought home Rada with a one-out RBI single to give Rocket City a 1-0 lead.

The Lookouts responded quickly. Mitch Farris issued back-to-back walks, and Jay Allen II capitalized with a three-run homer to make it 3-1 Chattanooga.

Rocket City battled back in the sixth after Abel exited. Denzer Guzman belted his 18 th double to lead off the inning, and Colás delivered another RBI single. Two batters later, Brown launched a two-run homer to right, flipping the lead back to the Trash Pandas, 4-3.

Chattanooga answered again in the bottom of the sixth. After a leadoff single and a misplayed double play attempt tied the game, Hunter drove in another run with a single, and Héctor Rodríguez added an RBI knock to put the Lookouts up 6-4. Despite allowing six runs on eight hits, Farris provided needed innings, striking out seven and throwing 97 pitches over six frames.

The back-and-forth continued in the seventh. Guzman reached on a two-out walk, and Colás came through once more, scoring him from first with an RBI single-his third hit and third RBI of the night. Ben Gobbel followed with a double down the left field line to bring in Colás and tie the game at 6-6.

The Trash Pandas' bullpen was stellar late, holding the Lookouts hitless over 5.2 innings. Jordan Holloway threw 1.2 scoreless innings, Jose Quijada added a clean eighth, and Samy Natera Jr. struck out two across the ninth and 10th.

In the 11th, Brady Choban (L, 1-4) entered and induced a groundout to move bonus runner Ethan O'Donnell to third. Hunter then roped a single to right past the drawn-in infield, ending the game with a 7-6 walk-off win for Chattanooga.

The Trash Pandas out-hit Chattanooga 12-9 in the loss, with four Rocket City hitters recording multi-hit games. Travis Blankenhorn reached base safely four times with a single, double, and two walks. Guzman was on base three times, which included a double, a single, and a walk. Brown logged a triple in his first at-bat and needed just a double to complete a cycle, getting on base four times, including a walk.

Roster Moves:

Right before game time, catcher Jaxx Groshan was reinstated from the Development List, and infielder David Mershon was placed on the Temporary Inactive List.

Next Up:

The series continues Saturday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts will send LHP TJ Sikkema (3-1, 5.62 ERA) to the mound, while Rocket City will once again turn to the bullpen. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.

The Trash Pandas return home to Toyota Field for a three-game homestand July 18-20 against the Columbus Clingstones. The weekend will feature Tennessee Titans Night, two fireworks shows, Margaritaville Night, and a return of Lunaticos de Rocket City. Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







