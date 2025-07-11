Barons Score 3 Runs Late to Get the 5-2 Win over the Shuckers

July 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Ryan Galanie hit a two-run RBI double to give the Birmingham Barons the 5-2 win against the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,224 at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The Barons have won three straight against Biloxi.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith goes 4.0 innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts in the no-decision. Tommy Vail (3-2, 3.38) gets the win in relief. Vail goes 3.2 innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and four walks with five strikeouts. Mark McLaughlin closes out the eighth inning with a strikeout. Zach Franklin gets his seventh save of the season, pitching the ninth inning, giving up only one hit with a strikeout.

In the top of the third inning, Galanie reached on a fielding error, allowing Rikuu Nishida and William Bergolla to score. Galanie hit a hard ball up the middle that Adam Hall knocked down, but couldn't make a play for an out. With him walking towards second base, Nishida races home for a run. The Barons took the 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Zavier Warren hit a home run to deep center field to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, Nishida walked and stole second base. Bergolla singles to left field to put the runners at the corners with no outs. Galanie doubles off the right field fence, scoring Nishida and Bergolla. A throwing error by Hall allows Galanie to score and the Barons took the 5-2 lead.







Southern League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.