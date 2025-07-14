Barons Win 4-3 to the Shuckers in 10 Innings and Take the Series Sweep

July 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons won 4-3 over the Biloxi Shuckers in 10 innings before 1,508 at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Barons sweep the six-game series with the Shuckers and move into first place in the second half of the North Southern League.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch goes 4.0 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts in the no-decision. Dalton Roach pitched 2.0 innings, giving up a hit, one earned run, and a walk with a strikeout. Tyler Davis pitched 2.0 innings, giving up only one hit. Mark McLaughlin (1-0, 0.00) gets the win, going one inning, giving up only one hit and a walk. Zach Franklin pitched the 10th inning for his eighth save of the season, striking out the last Shuckers batter for the Barons' road win.

In the top of the first inning, the Barons scored first in the game. Rikuu Nishida singled to left field. William Bergolla singled on a bunt, and Jacob Gonzalez singled to right field, scoring Nishida. The Barons led 1-0. Caden Connor doubles to left field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the second inning with two outs, Nick Podkul walks, and Nishida walks. Bergolla singled to left field, scoring Podkul. The Barons took the 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, an RBI double by Adam Hall scored Ethan Murray, and the Barons' lead was 3-1. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hall singled home Murray. The Barons led 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Mike Soeve singled to center field, scoring Luis Lara, and the game was tied at 3-3. In the top of the 10th inning, with Bergolla starting the inning at second base, Ryan Galanie flied out to deep center field, moving Bergolla to third base. Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Bergolla, and the Barons took the 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Franklin gets the next three Biloxi hitters to record the save.

For the Barons, Bergolla had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI, and Jacob Burke had two hits. The Barons go into the All-Star break for the next few days and will host Knoxville on Friday night at Regions Field.







