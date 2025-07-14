Sam Brown Named Southern League Player of the Week

July 14, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - For the second consecutive week, a Rocket City Trash Pandas infielder has earned Southern League Player of the Week honors. Sam Brown was recognized by Minor League Baseball for his standout performance during the week of July 8-13.

In Rocket City's road series against Chattanooga, Brown led the league with a .444 batting average (8-for-18) across five games. He added four extra-base hits, six RBIs, five walks, four runs scored, and posted a league-best 1.398 OPS. He edged out teammate Denzer Guzman -last week's Player of the Week-who turned in another impressive week, hitting .391 with four doubles, a home run, six runs scored, and a 1.179 OPS.

Brown closed the week with three consecutive multi-hit games, helping fuel a late offensive surge that saw the Trash Pandas total 37 hits over the final three contests and earn a series split with the Lookouts. His most notable game came Friday night, when he went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, and two RBIs, finishing just a double shy of the cycle in an extra-inning loss.

The award caps a strong bounce-back week for the Washington State product, who entered the series in a slump. He now sits at a .253 batting average with 12 doubles, four triples (T-1 st in the Southern League), four home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .717 OPS on the season.

Brown, the Angels' 12 th -round pick in 2023, becomes the 14th Player of the Week honoree in Trash Pandas history, joining 11 other past winners. This marks the second straight season Rocket City has had back-to-back recipients, following Tucker Flint (Aug. 12-18) and Christian Moore (Aug. 5-11) in 2023.

The Trash Pandas will enjoy the All-Star Break through Thursday, then return to Toyota Field for a three-game homestand July 18-20 against the Columbus Clingstones. The weekend will feature Tennessee Titans Night, two fireworks shows, Margaritaville Night, and a return of Lunaticos de Rocket City. Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

