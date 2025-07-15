Homestand Highlights: July 18-20 vs. Columbus

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas welcome the Atlanta Braves' affiliate, Columbus Clingstones, to Toyota Field for the first time this weekend, Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20. This weekend includes back-to-back Fireworks Shows, a visit from the Tennessee Titans, Margaritaville Night with Jersey Auction, and the return of Lunáticos de Rocket City.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including the following highlights:

Friday, July 18 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by AVID Hotels!

Tennessee Titans Night: Meet T-Rac, the Titans Cheerleaders, and newly announced majorette Chloe Holladay (from Huntsville), the first majorette in Titans history! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free mini football, and all fans will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win an autographed JC Latham jersey.

Saturday, July 19 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks presented by SportsMED.

Margaritaville Night & Jersey Auction: There's a Bama Breeze in the Air... Wind those clocks to five o'clock, because it's Margaritaville Night. The Trash Pandas will wear Margaritaville-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off, presented by First Stop, with proceeds benefiting the Center for the Developmentally Disabled in North Central Alabama. The auction will be live, both in-person and online, starting at 12 noon and will conclude at the end of the seventh inning.

Sunday, July 20 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Lunáticos de Rocket City Day: Rocket City will wear Lunáticos uniforms for the second of three Sundays this season. The Lunáticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field.

Los Amigos Mariachi Band will perform from 1-2:30 pm, and Shirley's Facepainting will be available from 1:15-3:15 pm.

Food trucks on site will be El Palomino #2 and Sabor Latino Taqueria

Other vendors on the Bill Penney include Sevini Boutique, Michelle's Sweet Creations, Clinica Medica Moscati, Mama Faye's, Stucchi's Jewelry, Rena's Homemade Butter Rolls, and Ashakiran (needs 1 table)

Milagro Cups Giveaway and Drink Special: The first 1,500 adults, 21 and over, get a Milagro Cup and $6 Milagro and Lemonade fill-ups, with $1 going to Hurricane Relief throughout the game.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

