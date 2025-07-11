Lookouts Pile on Early, Blank Trash Pandas 12-0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - On Thursday night at AT&T Field, the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-7, 45-35) scored in each of the first four innings-highlighted by a seven-run third-in a dominant 12-0 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-11, 28-55), marking the Pandas' largest defeat of the season.

For the second time in three games, Rocket City turned to a spot starter due to a rotation in flex. Sam Ryan (L, 0-2) made his second spot start in a week and struggled early. Chattanooga opened the scoring with a run in the first, followed by Ruben Ibarra's solo homer in the second-his fifth home run against Rocket City this season.

The game unraveled in the third inning. Three straight one-out singles plated a run, followed by an RBI groundout to make it 4-0. With two outs, Ibarra doubled in another run, then a walk forced the Trash Pandas to go to the bullpen. Sean Poppen hit a batter and allowed back-to-back RBI singles to Hector Rodriguez and Edwin Arroyo. A throwing error on the latter hit brought home another run, extending the lead to 9-0.

Ryan finished with seven runs allowed (all earned) on eight hits over 2.2 innings, walking one and striking out two.

Chattanooga padded the lead in the fourth on a two-run homer by Ethan O'Donnell, and added a final run in the seventh after a Trash Pandas error and a sac fly by Mat Nelson.

Offensively, Rocket City managed just three hits. Ben Gobbel went 1-for-4 with a double, extending his hitting streak to four games and giving him 18 hits in his last 16 contests. Joe Redfield was 1-for-2 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to nine games. David Mershon and Denzer Guzman each drew a walk, pushing their on-base streaks to 10 games. The Trash Pandas stranded eight runners and finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up

The series continues Friday night at AT&T Field. Rocket City sends RHP George Klassen (2-7, 6.49 ERA) to the mound against Chattanooga RHP Kevin Abel (2-6, 5.27 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT. Fans can tune in on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return home to Toyota Field for a three-game homestand July 18-20 against the Columbus Clingstones. The weekend will feature Tennessee Titans Night, two fireworks shows, Margaritaville Night, and a return of Lunaticos de Rocket City. Single-game tickets for Trash Pandas games start at just $8 and can be purchased at TPTix.com.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







