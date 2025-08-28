Bush Jr. Walks It off for the Biscuits in 11 Innings

Published on August 27, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Homer Bush Jr.

MONTGOMERY, AL - Homer Bush Jr. delivered a single to right field, and the Montgomery Biscuits (67-55, 29-24) walked off the Biloxi Shuckers (66-56, 24-29) 3-2 in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Brody Hopkins continued his stellar season with five innings of one-hit ball. He struck out eight batters and closed the start with an emphatic punch. Hopkins has a 0.95 ERA (2 ER/21 IP) over four starts this month.

The Biscuits scored the first run of the game on an error in the fifth, and Biloxi matched with a run to tie the game at 1-1 in the eighth.

After Biloxi scored in the 10th to take a 2-1 lead, Tatem Levins chopped a ball off the glove of the shortstop to bring in the tying run. The Biscuits turned a 6-4-3 double play to get out of a jam in the 11th, and the play set up Bush Jr. to win it. After a bunt moved over the runner, Bush Jr. lined a ball into right field to seal the 3-2 win.

Antonio Menendez earned the win, allowing one unearned run in two innings.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. TJ Nichols will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Wichrowski is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

