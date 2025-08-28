Colas Walk-Off Caps Pandas' Wild Ninth-Inning Rally

Published on August 27, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (17-35, 41-79) clawed back with a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth, capped by an Oscar Colas walk-off triple, to stun the Columbus Clingstones (26-27, 52-67) 6-5 on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. The win marked Rocket City's third straight overall and second to open the homestand.

The night had all the makings of another pitcher's duel until the dramatic finish. Walbert Ureña delivered the longest start by a Trash Panda this season, going 7.1 innings while allowing just one run on three hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

Rocket City jumped ahead early when Arol Vera launched his first home run of the season in the third inning. Vera added a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 2-0. Columbus cut the lead in half on a solo homer from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in the fifth, but the Pandas maintained a 2-1 advantage into the late innings.

Luke Murphy bridged the gap in the eighth with two outs in relief of Ureña. In the ninth, Sam Ryan (W, 1-3) was tasked with the save, but Columbus capitalized on two walks and an error to flip the game. Kilpatrick lined a two-run double to put the Clingstones ahead 3-2, before a sacrifice fly and Geraldo Quintero's RBI single stretched the lead to 5-2.

That set the stage for the Trash Pandas' wild rally. Columbus reliever Ellison Joseph (L, 1-4) walked Mac McCroskey and then hit Vera in the helmet with a pitch. Joseph followed with consecutive walks to David Mershon and Ben Gobbel, forcing in a run to make it 5-3. Colas then fell behind 0-2 but battled off three pitches before roping a triple down the right-field line on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, clearing the bases and giving Rocket City its third walk-off win of 2025 - and first since June 11 against Pensacola.

Gobbel paced the offense, reaching base four times and finishing 2-for-3 with a run, two walks, and an RBI.

The Trash Pandas host Columbus again on Thursday night for game three of the six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 3.05) starting for the Trash Pandas, and RHP Ian Mejia (11-2, 2.40) going for Columbus. Fans on the West Coast can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network West, as well as live on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Thursday, August 28 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available at the Rock Porch, Clyde Mays Clubhouse Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club for fans 21 and older.

Huntsville Stars 40 th Anniversary Night: The Trash Pandas welcome Jose (1985) and Ozzie Canseco (1988-90, along with many other former Huntsville Stars players and staff, for a special night celebrating our proud professional baseball history! Fans can meet Jose and Ozzie for FREE autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse from 5:00-6:00 pm and again from 6:30-9:00 pm, with additional Stars alumni also signing throughout the night. This evening is presented by the U.S. Army.

Huntsville Stars Jersey Auction: On the field, the Trash Pandas will wear throwback Huntsville Stars jerseys that will be auctioned off online, with the proceeds benefiting Manifest Athlete Training Inc.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







