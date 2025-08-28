Columbus Walked off by Rocket City in 6-5 Loss

Published on August 27, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (26-27, 52-67) rallied against a 2-1 ninth inning deficit to take a 5-2 edge into the bottom of the ninth, but a four-run response from the Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-35, 42-79), including a walk-off three-run triple from Oscar Colas, handed Columbus a rough 6-5 loss on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Arol Vera sent Rocket City to a 1-0 lead in the third inning. One frame later, Vera made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to right field. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. got Columbus on the board with a solo home run (1) to right field in the fifth inning, and the game stayed at 2-1 until the ninth inning. A go-ahead two-RBI double from Kilpatrick Jr. put Columbus in front 3-2 and the Stones added on with a sacrifice fly from Patrick Clohisy and an RBI single from Geraldo Quintero. Leading 5-2 in the ninth inning, Elison Joseph struggled in a save situation, walking the first batter, hitting the next one with a pitch, and issuing two more walks before a walk-off three-run triple from Colas dramatically gave Rocket City a 6-5 win.

Key Contributors: Kilpatrick Jr. (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SB) led the Columbus offense while Clohisy (0-for-4, SF, RBI), and Quintero (1-for-1, RBI) added RBIs. For Rocket City, starting pitcher Walbert Urena (7.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO) turned in the longest start of his career while Vera (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) started the scoring and Colas (1-for-5, 3B, 3 RBI) ended it

Notable: Columbus was walked off for the sixth time this season, and falls to 1-51 when trailing after eight innings. Kilpatrick Jr. extended his on-base streak to 25 games with his first career Double-A home run. The four-run ninth inning for Columbus ties the highest-scoring ninth inning of the season, joining April 8 at Biloxi (7-6 Columbus win).

Next Game (Thursday, August 28): Columbus at Rocket City 7:35 pm ET at Toyota Field. RHP Ian Mejia (11-2, 2.40 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Joel Hurtado (5-6, 3.05 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 2): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.