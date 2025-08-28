Barons Get the Comeback 6-2 Win over the Smokies

After trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Birmingham Barons scored five runs in the eighth to win 6-2 over the Knoxville Smokies before 2,017 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. With the score 2-2 in the eighth and the bases loaded, Wilfred Veras hit a bases-clearing triple down the right field line as the Barons took the 5-2 lead and scored another insurance run later in the inning.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens went six innings, giving up only four hits, one earned run, and one walk with seven strikeouts. Mark McLaughlin pitched the seventh inning, giving up a run on two hits with two strikeouts. Adyson Coffee pitched the eighth inning. He gave up a hit and a walk to start the inning, but a double play and a tag out at home kept the Smokies scoreless in the inning. Garrett Schoenle pitched the ninth inning, getting two strikeouts.

The Barons scored first in the bottom of the first inning on a Rikuu Nishada double down the left field line. Sam Antonacci hit a single to shortstop, scoring Nishada on the play, and the Barons led 1-0. Pedro Ramirez hit a home run down the right field line to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Andy Garriola hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Corey Joyce, and the Smokies took the 2-1 lead going into the crazy eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, DJ Gladney reached on an error by the right fielder, and a pitch hit Jorge Corona. Jason Matthews walked to load the bases with no outs. William Bergolla was hit by a pitch, and the game was tied at 2-2. Veras followed with the triple, scoring Corona, Matthews, and Bergolla, and the Barons led 5-2. Braden Montgomery hit a ground-rule double to center field, and the Barons led 6-2. Montgomery now has a 14-game hitting streak and a 15-game on-base streak.

For the Barons, Nishida and Antonacci had two hits apiece. Veras had the big hit with a triple and three RBI. With the win, the Barons magic number goes to six to clinch the Southern League North Division for the second half.







