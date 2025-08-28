HomestandHighlights: Clingstones Celebrate Inaugural Season with Final Homestand at Synovus Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones are inviting fans to celebrate the close of a memorable inaugural season at Synovus Park with Photo with a Clingstone Day on Sunday, September 7, as part of a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays), September 2-7.

The homestand also features Fireworks Friday on September 5, a Replica Hat Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on September 6, along with familiar favorites Wet Nose Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday earlier in the week.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

---

Tuesday, September 2 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on hot dogs throughout the game.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older can purchase half-off reserved seats for up to four (4) guests.

---

Wednesday, September 3 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

---

Thursday, September 4 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Italian Plumbers Appreciation Night: What do mushrooms, large pipes, loose change and journeys through a colorful land have in common? Let's-a go to Synovus Park to find out!

Military Discount: Active-duty members, veterans, and their families can purchase half-off reserved seats for up to four (4) guests.

---

Friday, September 5 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks Friday (Presented by La-Z-Boy of Columbus): Enjoy the grand finale of Fireworks Friday shows at Synovus Park.

---

Saturday, September 6 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Replica Hat Giveaway (Presented by Aflac): The first 1,000 fans at Synovus Park will receive their own replica hat.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act: Unique entertainment with juggling and balancing stunts on the concourse.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game.

---

Sunday, September 7 - Clingstones vs. Montgomery Biscuits (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Photo with a Clingstone Day: Commemorate the inaugural season at Synovus Park by taking a picture with a Clingstones player before the game from 12:30-12:50 p.m. on the field.

Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







