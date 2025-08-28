Broca Turns in Strong Double-A Debut, Shuckers Fall in Extras to Biscuits

Published on August 27, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jesus Broca

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jesus Broca(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

MONTGOMERY, AL - In a game filled with stellar pitching and late-inning dramatics, the Biloxi Shuckers (66-56, 24-29) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (67-55, 29-24), 3-2, in 11 innings at Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday night. The game marked the seventh extra-inning game of the season for the Shuckers and their first since July 13 against the Birmingham Barons. Despite the loss, Jesus Broca starred with four strikeouts across three perfect innings in his Double-A debut.

After the two teams went scoreless into the sixth, an error on a pickoff throw to first allowed Gregory Barrios to score from third, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Cooper Pratt and took the lead in the 10 th on an RBI single from Jheremy Vargas. The Biscuits scored the final two runs of the game on an error in the 10 th on a groundball from Tatem Levins and a walk-off RBI single from Homer Bush Jr. in the 11th, giving the Biscuits a 3-2 win. Antonio Menendez (1-0) earned the win for the Biscuits while Travis MacGregor (0-1) took the loss for the Shuckers.

On the mound, Shuckers starter Tyson Hardin tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his second start back from the injured list. Out of the bullpen, Jesus Broca (3.0ip, 4k), Mark Manfredi (2.0ip, 4k) and Austin Roberts (2.0ip, 4k) combined for 12 relief strikeouts. The Shuckers staff also did not allow an earned run across 10.2 innings and walked one batter. At the plate, Matthew Wood (2-for-4) and Jheremy Vargas (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Brett Wichrowski (2-5, 3.56) is slated to start for the Shuckers against TJ Nichols (2-0, 1.50) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.