Game Info: August 27 vs. Columbus: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (17-35, 41-79) vs. Columbus Clingstones - ATL (26-26, 52-66)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Walbert Urena (4-8, 5.15) // RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-6, 7.16)

Game: 121 of 137 - Second Half: 53 of 69 - Home Game: 59 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday, August 27 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your pup and cheer on the Trash Pandas together! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog on entry, with all proceeds benefiting Rocket City Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game. As a special treat, every dog will receive a free Pup Cup, redeemable at Sweet Space.

Japanese Heritage Night: Presented by Toray, experience Japanese culture with calligraphy and origami stations, traditional décor around the park, video board displays, a baseball auction on the Bill Penney Concourse, specialty drinks, and more!

THIS WEEK:.

Thursday, August 28: Throwback Thursday features $3 beers and a Huntsville Stars 40th Anniversary celebration with Jose and Ozzie Canseco plus a Stars jersey auction.

Friday, August 29: Enjoy Friday Night Fireworks, support the canned food drive, and meet Huntsville Havoc coaches, players, and mascots.

Saturday, August 30: The weekend continues with a second straight night of fireworks presented by Boeing.

Sunday, August 31: Fans can get pregame autographs from Trash Pandas players and kids can run the bases after the game.

PANDA NOTES:

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their penultimate homestand of the 2025 season on Wednesday night, game two of a six-game series with the Atlanta Braves' affiliate, Columbus Clingstones. It's the third and final matchup between the clubs this year. Rocket City took 2 of 3 at Toyota Field in mid-July but dropped 5 of 6 on the road in Columbus earlier this month. The Trash Pandas are coming off of a 2-4 trip to Birmingham.

FARRIS FANS 13 AS TRASH PANDAS BLANK CLINGSTONES 2-0: The Trash Pandas opened their series with a 2-0 shutout win over Columbus behind a dominant performance from Mitch Farris, who set a career high with 13 strikeouts across 6.2 scoreless innings. Korey Holland powered the offense with a solo homer and a three-hit night, while Ryan Nicholson added an RBI single. The bullpen duo of Kenyon Yovan and Camden Minacci closed the door to complete the eight-hit shutout.

ROCKET CITY PITCHING ON POINT: Over their last seven games, the Trash Pandas' pitching staff holds a 2.34 ERA, which includes 56 strikeouts over 57.2 innings. That ERA ranks them 2nd in the Southern League and 3rd in all of Double-A baseball.

FARRIS KEEPS PUTTING UP BIG STRIKEOUT NUMBERS: LHP Mitch Farris leads the Southern League and ranks 2nd in Double-A with 142 strikeouts over 23 outings in 2025. Farris is currently 2nd in team history in single-season strikeouts, trailing only franchise record-holder Caden Dana, who struck out 147 batters in 2024. His 13-strikeout game on August 26 vs. Columbus was the third-most in team history behind Reid Detmer's 16 on June 26, 2021, at Chattanooga, and Brett Kerry's 14 on August 29 vs. Tennessee. Farris ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-5th, 22), innings pitched (2nd, 116.0), and strikeouts (1st, 142).

KOREY IS KRUSHING: OF Korey Holland is currently on a 5-game hitting streak, and has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games. He's batting .421 over the five-game stretch with a home run, and 1.082 OPS.

GOBBEL'ING UP HITS IN AUGUST: INF Ben Gobbel has been one of the Southern League's most consistent bats in August, ranking 6th with 23 hits while batting .277 across 22 games. He's also T-3rd with six doubles, adding two homers, seven RBIs, six walks, 12 runs, and a .778 OPS. Gobbel has reached base safely in 19 of 22 games this month.

NATERA EARNS PROMOTION TO TRIPLE-A: Trash Pandas reliever Samy Natera Jr. was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday after emerging as one of the hottest arms in Double-A. The left-hander has allowed just one run over his last nine outings, going 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and only two walks in 9.2 innings while holding opponents to a .176 average and a 0.83 WHIP. Overall, Natera has been a workhorse for Rocket City, tied for the Southern League lead with 41 appearances and tied for eighth with eight saves. He leaves the Pandas with a 4-1 record, 2.64 ERA, and 68 strikeouts across 47.2 innings, limiting opponents to a .183 average.







