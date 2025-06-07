Hurtado Stymies Barons in 3-1 Win on Saturday Night

June 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Joel Hurtado (W, 5-4) delivered his team-best sixth quality start of the season on Saturday night, leading the Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-33) to a 3-1 victory over the Birmingham Barons (30-25). The win gives Rocket City a 3-2 advantage in the series, heading into the finale on Sunday at 4:00 pm.

The Barons opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from DJ Gladney, his third of the season, putting them up 1-0.

Barons starter Riley Gowens held the Trash Pandas at bay for the first five innings, allowing only one hit. In the sixth inning, Sam Brown recorded Rocket City's second hit, and Denzer Guzman followed with a two-run home run to left-center, putting the Pandas in front 2-1. Josh Crouch extended the lead to 3-1 with a solo home run to left, his fourth long ball of the year.

Hurtado matched his season-high by tossing 7.0 innings, during which he gave up one run on six hits, issued one walk, and struck out four batters. He also induced ten groundouts, leading the Southern League with 61.2 innings pitched and ranking ninth with a 3.06 ERA through 11 starts.

Jose Quijada (H, 4) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two, while Jared Southard (S, 4) was impressive in the ninth, completing a 1-2-3 inning and also striking out two batters to secure his fourth save of the year. Southard has allowed only one baserunner in his last six appearances, totaling 7.2 innings pitched.

After walking ten batters the previous night, the Rocket City pitching staff significantly improved by issuing just one walk and recording eight strikeouts in this game. Guzman led the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, including a home run and two RBIs, bringing his season total to 29. Nelson Rada went 0-for-3 but walked, extending his on-base streak to 16 games.

The series between the Trash Pandas and Barons wraps up on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 pm. The Trash Pandas will send right-hander Jesus Cruz 0-0, 1.20) to the mound to face Birmingham left-hander Jake Palisch (3-1, 1.03). Coverage will begin at 3:45 pm on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field to host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from June 10-15, marking the start of a two-week homestand that includes games against the Chattanooga Lookouts from June 17-22. The series against Pensacola will feature BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the game on the 14th.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.