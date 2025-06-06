Barons Win Slogfest Over Trash Pandas. 11-6

June 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Nelson Rada extended his league-leading on-base streak to 15 games on Friday night, but the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-33) fell 11-6, their second straight loss to the Birmingham Barons (30-24) at Regions Field. Rada recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-5 with a run scored. For the series, the 19-year-old is 8-for-18.

Friday's game was a slog, with both teams' pitching staffs combining for 18 walks; Rocket City pitchers issued a season-high 10 walks.

The Trash Pandas came out of the gate hot, with Rada and Sam Brown hitting singles against the Barons' starter, Noah Schultz, who is the top prospect for the White Sox. Evan Edwards contributed his first RBI for Rocket City by reaching on a fielder's choice, allowing Rada to score. Myles Emmerson led off the second inning with the Pandas' first home run of the series, clearing the left-field wall and giving Rocket City a 2-0 lead.

Starting in the bottom of the second inning, the Barons took control of the game. They tied the score with two runs in the second inning and added another run in the third to take a 3-2 lead. George Klassen, making his second start since returning from the injured list, threw 68 pitches, giving up three runs on five hits, accompanied by four walks and five strikeouts, suffering the loss (L, 1-5).

The Barons didn't let up against the Rocket City bullpen, scoring two more runs in the fourth inning. They capitalized on two walks issued by Nick Jones, coupled with a second RBI single from Ryan Galanie and an RBI groundout from Jacob Gonzalez, extending their lead to 5-2. In the fifth inning, Caden Connor led off with a single and later scored on an RBI double from Jason Matthews, putting the score at 6-2.

Birmingham sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth inning, pulling ahead decisively with five runs. They took advantage of two walks by Camden Minacci and delivered two two-run singles from Connor and Matthews. Although Minacci surrendered five runs, only two were earned due to an error in that inning.

Despite the deficit, Rocket City fought back. Madison native Mitch Daly led off the seventh inning with a double and scored two batters later on Brown's third triple of the season. Denzer Guzman brought in Brown with a groundout, making it an 11-4 game. In the eighth inning, the Pandas rallied against Barons reliever Eric Adler, who allowed the first four batters to reach base through two walks and two singles, including an RBI by Daly. Brown drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing the score to 11-6. However, Rocket City left the bases loaded at the end of the inning and could not narrow the gap further.

Edwards reached base safely three times with two walks, and Daly had a standout game, going 2-for-3 and achieving his first multi-hit game.

Game four of the six-game series is on Friday night at Regions Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. The Trash Pandas will send right-hander Joel Hurtado (4-4, 3.29) to the mound to face Birmingham right-hander Riley Gowens (5-0, 3.94) (3-3, 3.72). Coverage will begin at 6:15 pm on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field to host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from June 10-15, marking the start of a two-week homestand that includes games against the Chattanooga Lookouts from June 17-22. The series against Pensacola will feature BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On both nights, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms, with the Bama Butts on the 13th and the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will follow the game on the 14th.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 6, 2025

