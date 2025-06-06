Late Push Falls Short for Columbus in 7-4 Loss to Pensacola

June 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL., - The Columbus Clingstones (23-27) fell behind early and couldn't recover from a 7-1 deficit, ultimately losing 7-4 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-28) on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium, despite a late rally attempt..

Decisive Plays: The Blue Wahoos broke through with aggressive baserunning in the third inning, scoring their first run on a double steal and the second on a throwing error from Adam Zebrowski in an attempted steal of third base by Dalvy Rosario. A three-run home run from Josh Zamora gave the Wahoos a 5-0 lead in the fourth. Geraldo Quintero scored on a wild pitch after a two-out triple in the fifth inning, but Pensacola restored its five-run lead on an RBI single from Kemp Alderman in the home half. Trailing 7-1 in the eighth inning, Columbus halved the deficit with an RBI groundout by Cal Conley, an RBI single by David McCabe, and an RBI double from Drew Compton. With the tying run at the plate and one out in the top of the ninth, Keshawn Ogans bounced into a game-ending double play, ending the Stones' comeback hopes.

Key Contributors: Compton (1-for-4, 2B, RBI), McCabe (1-for-4, RBI) and Quintero (1-for-3, 3B, R) carried the Columbus offense. For Pensacola, Zamora (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) provided what became the decisive swing while Evan Fitterer (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) kept Columbus off-balance all night.

Noteworthy: Quintero recorded his third triple of the season, placing him in a tie for first in that category. The game began after a 1 hour, 1 minute rain delay. Columbus has yet to hit a home run through nine games against Pensacola this season.

Next Game (Friday, June 6): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-4, 3.22 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Adam Laskey (2-4, 3.80 ERA) for Pensacola.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







