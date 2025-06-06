Montgomery Falls 5-2 to Biloxi

June 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (29-26) dropped back-to-back games to the Biloxi Shuckers (33-22) with a 5-2 loss on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Homer Bush Jr. singled in the first run of the game in the third inning. The outfielder picked up two hits and has reached base nine times in the series.

Biloxi scored all five runs in the third and fourth innings, with Luke Adams homering the in third.

Duncan Davitt battled through six innings. The 25-year-old gave up a three-run homer in the third and then faced some tough luck on a broken-bat flare that dropped in to score two runs in the fourth. Davitt worked around a jam in the sixth, getting out of trouble with two runners in scoring position and no outs to finish with a scoreless frame.

In his first game with the Biscuits, Tres Barrera laced a solo shot to left to pull back a run in the ninth.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Coleman Crow is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







